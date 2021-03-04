County garbage truck involved in fatal accident in Oxford

There were few details available Thursday morning, but Panola County officials confirmed a garbage truck operated by the county’s Solid Waste Department was involved in an accident in Lafayette County that resulted in at least two fatalities.

The Panolian is withholding the name of the garbage truck driver, and the victims at this time.

Early reports say the driver was taking a load of garbage to the regional landfill in Pontotoc when the accident happened just east of Oxford where a new road was just completed.

The garbage truck collided with a pickup truck driven by a man with two children as passengers. Reportedly, the driver and one child were killed, and the other child was taken to a hospital.

Panola County Board of Supervisors President Cole Flint said county officials are trying to learn more about the accident, and urged locals to refrain from repeating rumors of the details while authorities conduct their investigation.

“When something this tragic happens we are all full of emotions, but everyone needs to step back and let the proper officials do their job during this heartbreaking time,” Flint said. “I ask that everyone keep those individuals involved in their prayers.”