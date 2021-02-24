Marcia Annette Land Kilpatrick, 63, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2021, at her home in Batesville.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville. The family received friends Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.

The interment will follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville.

Marcia was born on Nov. 4, 1957, to Calvin P. Land, Jr. and the late Rebecca Annette File Land in Batesville. She was a 1976 West Panola graduate and a 1979 Mississippi State University graduate.

She then married the love of her life, John Kilpatrick and they began a life together in Crystal Springs, and later moved to Batesville.

Marcia retired from her teaching job at South Panola High School in 2011. She was a faithful servant and beloved ladies Sunday school teacher at Calvary Baptist Church. Marcia also loved singing in the choir at Calvary as well.

The family left behind to cherish her precious and loving memory include her husband of 40 years, John Kilpatrick of Batesville; one daughter, Emily Cochran (Ryan) of Batesville; one grandson, Hays Cochran; her father, Calvin P. Land, Jr. (Sandi) of Batesville; two sisters, Linda Cole and Kathy Elmore (Billy), both of Batesville; her foster-daughter, Cindy Russell (Chuck) of Canton, GA; two nieces, one nephew, 1 great niece, and 1 great nephew.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, any memorials may be made in Marcia’s name to Calvary Baptist Sunday School and the Children’s or Music Ministry.