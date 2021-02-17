Cougars Sign National Letters
North Panola football standouts Steven Edwards (left) and Carl Robinson(right) signed National Letters of Intent last Tuesday. Edwards will intend Northeast Mississippi Community College while Robinson is headed to Scooba to play for the Lions of East Mississippi Community College. (Contributed)
