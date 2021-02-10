Barton, Gibson lead Green Wave to tourney win

North Delta found themselves in dire straights trailing by 16 points with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter to Winona Christian in the opening round of the North AAA State tournament Tuesday (Feb. 9) at Kirk Academy.

But thanks to a triangle defense employed by head coach Will Florence, the Green Wave went on a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter to stun the Stars 43-42 and advance to the semi-finals Friday where they will take on Carroll Academy at 7:30 p.m.

Ryan Gibson’s two free throws gave North Delta its first lead at 41-40 at the 2:01 mark.

Winona Christian had a chance to win the game with 20 seconds remaining, but could not get a clean shot off against the relentless Green Wave defense.

Drake Barton led North Delta with 16 points while Gibson provided 10.

Grayson Alford added eight points followed by Ethan Jefcoat and Cody Bost with four points each.

In the girl’s, the Lady Wave beat Indianola Academy 70-27 in the opening round of the state playoffs at Kirk.

They will play Oak Hill Academy at 3 p.m. Friday in the semi-final round.