City of Batesville Installing New Utility Bill Payment Box
Click here for video of new payment box project
The City of Batesville is installing a new utility bill payment box in front of City Hall. Bolts weren’t set deep enough so we’re grinding those off and have sent for new ones. Should be able to pay your bill with drive-up convenience soon. Got four men on it. now. Will update when project resumes.
