February 3, 2021

  • 52°

City of Batesville Installing New Utility Bill Payment Box

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 11:46 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Click here for video of new payment box project

 

The City of Batesville is installing a new utility bill payment box in front of City Hall. Bolts weren’t set deep enough so we’re grinding those off and have sent for new ones. Should be able to pay your bill with drive-up convenience soon. Got four men on it. now. Will update when project resumes.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE