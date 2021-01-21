Tree Project at Batesville Magnolia

Batesville Magnolia Cemetery continues its efforts to maintain and improve the cemetery grounds and streets throughout the year. Much appreciation is extended to Cindy Boyd Allgood for planning this tree restoration project and for the great amount of labor donated by Matthew Herron and Herron Landscape. BMC is also grateful to so many of the community for the ongoing donations and memorial gifts to the cemetery. The monetary gifts make it possible for continued maintenance and improvement projects like the one pictured.