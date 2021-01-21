Coaches clinic Saturday at SP

The South Panola Tiger Baseball Diamond Club will host their first coaches clinic Jan. 23 at the Gateway Tire Indoor practice facility beginning at 8 a.m.

Tiger head baseball coach Jake Mills and Lafayette County head coach John Walker along with Northwest Mississippi Community College assistant coach Bill Selby will headline the clinic.

Mills said the clinic is designed for coaches at all levels, and parents who want to learn more about the game.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to help their child, or their summer league recreational ball team, learn coaching techniques and the best ways to interact with young and aspiring players,” Mills said.

“These speakers are among the best coaches in Mississippi and the Southeast and we are very thankful to the South Panola School District board of trustees for having the foresight to allow the baseball program to host this event,” he said. “This will be a great community event and a super opportunity for Batesville and South Panola to showcase our great facilities and our town.”

Other speakers include Northeast Mississippi Community College head coach Rich Harrelson, David Lara, (Hernando) Mark Monaghan (Desoto Central)and Allen Pavatte (Madison Ridgeland Academy) will also speak.

Rawlings Sports and Endurance Physical Therapy are sponsoring the clinic and will provide lunch.

The cost of the clinic is $40 with checks being payable to the South Panola Diamond Club.

Please do not mail any money the week of the clinic you may bring payment of $40 with you the day of the event.