Man wanted for multiple thefts considered dangerous

Panola County Sheriff’s deputies, with help from several other agencies, are searching for this man. He is Anthony Sims, Sr., and is wanted in Panola and Lafayette Counties in connection with multiple thefts of property and burglary.

He is also believed to have been involved in thefts committed in the City of Batesville also.

Sheriff Shane Phelps said Sims was seen in the Industrial Park area just outside Sardis about 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Officers have followed up on several leads and continue to search the area.

Phelps said the fugitive is believed to be armed and is dangerous. He updated The Panolian at 8:15 a.m., saying deputies are actively looking in the Sardis and Batesville areas for Sims.

Citizens who seethe man, or have information, should call their nearest law enforcement agency immediately to make a report.