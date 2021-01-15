Billy Earl Macknally, 60, passed away in Lambert, on Jan. 14, 2021.

Billy was born July 13, 1960, to the late Herman W. Macknally and Gladys Hester Macknally in Marks. He was raised in the Crowder Assembly of God Church.

Billy worked as a contractor during his lifetime. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding horseback and gardening in his spare time. Billy could usually be found crafting or building on a project.

Survivors include his children, Susan Macknally of Sardis, Wiley Macknally (Brittney) of Centerton, AR.; sisters, Diane Macknally Thrasher of Batesville, Louise Macknally Schmidt of Memphis; and grandchildren, Bear Briscoe, Dalton Cole, Railyn Cole, and Sutton Macknally.

The family will hold a memorial service for Billy at a date yet to be determined. We will announce service information at that time.