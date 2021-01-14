Panola County Property Transfers 1/4-7/21

Property transfers between Jan. 4-7, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Court:

Leslie Bishop to Jerry Bishop, Patricia Bishop Rockette and Denise L. Bishop, A Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Leslie Bishop to Jerry Bishop, Patricia Bishop Rockette and Denise L. Bishop, A Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Tom Simmons and Myra Simmons to Willie L. Smith and Joyce Smith, Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

James Willie Corbett to Denise Corbett and James Willie Corbett, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bobby Booth, Jr., Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Mills Booth to Bobby Booth, Jr., Sheila Booth Crutcher, Lisa Booth Stroud, Michelle Booth Jones and Donald Mills, Lot 21 of the First Addition of Saree Subdivision.

Jennifer B. Booth to Bobby Booth Jr. and Jennifer B. Booth, The fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

James R. Pitcock to College Investments Co., Lot 76 Riverdale Acres Phase I.

James R. Pitcock to Long Land Investments, A part of the North Quarter Half of the Southeast Quarter One Fourth, West of Old Highway 51.

James R. Pitcock to Long Land Investments, One Acre part of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter DB K7/292 Old PPIN 1-188-28-29.07.

James R. Pitcock to College Investments Co., Lot 22 Chickasaw Hills.

James R. Pitcock and Linda B. Pitcock to Kenneth W. Smith and Lisa M. Smith, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Robert S. Taylor Jr. and Shanna L. Taylor to Kenneth Lee Baxter and Maria Victoria Baxter, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 11, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Ronald L. Hill and Stella M. Hill to Katelyn V. Hill, A part of the West Half of the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Ronald L. Hill to Samuel P. Hill, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Susan Randolph Lewis, Debbie Randolph Holland and Richard Clement Randolph to Rusty Tyler Vaughn, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 23 and the Northeast Quarter of Section 26, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Susan Randolph Lewis, Debbie Randolph Holland and Richard Clement Randolph to George Frank Herring, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 13 and the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Synovus Bank to Steel Service Corporation, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Myra Arelia Bean, Master Renard Bean, Linda Fay Bean and Danielle Alicetine Bean Maury to John W. Hardy, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Cedric Pete and Tyrone Hawkins to Mirenda Rochelle Woodall, Lot 38 of the First Addition of Saree Subdivision.

Thelma Joyce Sullivan to Tammy Ruth Wallis, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Joe L. Greene to County of Panola, Lot 11 Block 10, Town of Pope.

Ricky Moore and Debbie Moore to Air and Heat Service Company LLC, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Fred Seamon and Rosezetta Bobo to WT Properties LLC, Part of Lot 1, Block 7.

Andrew David Bright to Faye Bright, Fraction of Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Kale Farms LLC to Melvin Bradford, Lot 10, Block F Liberty Heights.

Rayburn Investments LLC to Michael Smith and Anita R. Smith, A fractional part of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Sardis Deeds

Mini Systems Holding Company, LLC to Joseph Still, Part of Block 20.

Dean Vaughn and Brenda Vaughn to Ricky Jones and Barbara Jones, Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.