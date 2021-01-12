Suspect wants evidence returned by police
The Holy Bible famously chides believers “yet ye have not, because ye ask not,” and maybe that admonishment played a part in a Batesville man’s bold request in Municipal Court Wednesday a week ago.
Citizen Tyrone Casey, no age or address available, appeared before Judge Jay Westfaul Jan. 6 to answer a charge of malicious mischief for allegedly hurling a tire iron through the front window of the Batesville Police Department late in December.
Upon being advised of the charge, Casey had just one question.
“Can I get it back?” he asked, stunning the generally stoic Judge Westfaul.
“Have you completely lost your mind?” Westfaul responded. “You have been charged with throwing a tire iron through the police station window and you want it back? I don’t think so.”
Video surveillance footage from a BPD camera clearly shows an individual parking a car directly in front of the department and walking around unassumingly for a few minutes before opening the trunk, removing a tire tool, and throwing it through the double paned glass, shattering an area about 3’ x 5’.
The person in the video, allegedly Casey, then calmly returned to the vehicle and drove away. He was taken into custody after a short investigation.
Plywood covered the hole until it could be replaced, and Chief of Police Kerry Pittman said the damage totaled $1,050. The tire tool, he said, is locked up in the police department’s evidence room where it will remain until Casey stands trial for the alleged offense.
