City restaurants get state inspection grades

The Mississippi State Department of Health conducted five restaurant inspections in Panola County in the first week of January, resulting in A scores for all five.

In addition, the state issued a license for a new business, Just Cake It!, located at 202 West Lee St. in Sardis. The inspection for the future bakery and coffee shop was conducted Jan. 6 and the approval given the next day.

In Batesville, the following restaurants and delis were inspected and received the state’s top grade: Burger King, Batesville Raceway, Home 2 Suites by Hilton, Comfort Suites, and Fairfield Inn & Suites.

Inspectors periodically check all licensed food and beverage establishments and caterers for a list of safety infractions and issue grades of A, B, or C.

When a C grade is assigned it indicates a serious infraction and the business is required to make necessary corrections immediately. A follow up inspection a few days later gives the offending restaurant an opportunity to have their grade improved.

State law requires restaurants, and all food servers, to have their Mississippi Department of Health inspection grade conspicuously posted for customers’ examination.