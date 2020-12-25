Russell Pierce, 86, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec.26, at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Batesville with the interment to follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Russell was born on August 30, 1934, to the late Fred and Ruby Pierce in Lafayette County. He worked at Chamber’s in Oxford and also with the security department at the University of Mississippi during his lifetime.

When he was not working, he enjoyed hunting and being outdoors. He was a Mason and a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his children, Lisa Pierce of Batesville, Brad Pierce (Tracey) of Batesville, and Rusty Pierce (Leanne) of Courtland; 4 grandchildren, Kristopher Pierce, Dustin Pierce, Brent Lee Pierce, and Chealsie Pierce; 3 great grandchildren, Cooper Pierce, Cannon Pierce, and Maci Halstead.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Pierce.