Find favorite things in spite of crazy year
The Sound of Music is one of my all-time favorite movies. I just happened to be on last night, and we tuned in right in the middle of it. I was moved, once again, by the music and scenery and cried when the Von Trapps sang Edelweiss, and again when the movie ended with Climb Every Mountain, knowing what was about to happen to their world.
Seeing a favorite movie by chance on television is like suddenly hearing a favorite tune on the radio….one of my favorite things.
But, now it’s time for my list of favorite things 2020. I recommend that you too, make a list, not for Santa, but a list of your favorite things for this year even though it has been difficult, unsettling, divisive, often sad, frightening, strange and crazy. But, for this list, forget all things negative and focus on the good.
Here’s what I came up with for mine.
- ● Six grandchildren…God bless them everyone!
- ● My garage. It’s so nice to get in and out of the car without getting in and out of the weather.
- ● Dr. Teal’s Sleep Lotion. You must try this lavender scented lotion at bed time. You’ll relax and sleep tight!
- ● Blue Daze for a “blue” summer. “Evolvulus” is a sun loving, drought resistant annual that grows low to the ground and fills in flower beds or pots which you’ll enjoy until frost gets it. Every flower bed needs a touch of blue.
- ● Prairie Farms Boiled Custard. It’s not quite as creamy as the boiled custard my grandmother made but it’s pretty close. Add a teaspoon of vanilla flavoring (or whatever) to every cup to kick it up!
- ● The Solar Rest Stop on I-40 at about mile marker 40. It’s only accessible from the west bound lane but it’s always nice, clean, safe, staffed, and has the best bluesy West Tennessee style of music playing all the time.
- ● Tim Horton coffee. We learned to love it on a trip to Canada and our sweet travel buddies keep us stocked up. A fresh cup takes me back whenever I want to go!
- ● This book by Josh James: “The Word, A Reader’s Translation of the New Testament.” This translation of the Greek text by our friend provides for a beautiful reading of the New Testament without the distractions of chapters and verses.
- ● “Let it be Christmas” by Alan Jackson. Such a sweet Christmas song with a meaningful sentiment for all times, but now more than ever. Sit down, close your eyes, and listen to it.
- ● Sharing with someone in need…a cake, a meal, a sack of food or maybe just a can of green beans. It is so blessed to give.
- So let it be Christmas wherever you are. DW and I will be thinking about you and all of us and wishing you the very best of days, good health and happiness. Merry Christmas, take care and be safe.
- Recipe of the Week
- Cranberry Coffeecake
- An old favorite from our house to yours, good gracious it’s good!
- 1 cup (2 sticks) butter or margarine
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 2 cups sifted self-rising flour
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce
- ½ cup sliced almonds
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13x9x2-inch glass baking pan. Cream butter in large mixer bowl, gradually adding sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in almond extract. Stir in flour alternately with sour cream. Pour batter into prepared pan. Spoon cranberry sauce evenly over batter, spread slightly. Sprinkle with almonds. Bake 35 – 40 minutes or until cake pulls slightly away from sides of pan. Drizzle with glaze. Serve warm.
- Glaze: Combine 1-cup sifted powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons half & half or whole milk, and ½ teaspoon vanilla flavoring. Whisk until smooth. Add a drop or two of more milk it needed.
Find yourself by losing yourself in service
By Donna Traywick Mt. Olivet News It’s Wednesday, Dec. 23, and I am enjoying being at my daughter’s house. They... read more