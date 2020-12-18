Tigers split on road at Independence

The South Panola boys basketball team has seen its share of close games this season. Another one was added to the list as the Tigers came away with a 47-43 win at Independence Thursday, Dec. 17.

The Tigers (4-5) trailed 25-19 at halftime before going on a 8-2 run to tie the score at 27-27 in the third quarter. South Panola led 34-33 going into the fourth quarter and held a 44-42 advantage with under one minute remaining in the game.

Ja’Tavion Hicks led the way with 14 points while Christian Bobo provided 11. Keontrae Ellis added nine with Keitron Jones chipping in with six points. Jayden Smith contributed five points and Jaterrion Dorris garnered two points.

JV Boys

South Panola 36

Independence 17

Tyler Lee provided nine points as the Junior Varsity Tigers cruised to the win. Dorris tallied six points with Coya Ford following with five.Khristian Cole and Tyler Fondren added four points each while Ashton Parham and Kellen Norwood had three points apiece. Lamorrious Walls rounded out the scoring two points.

Girls

Independence 55

South Panola 37

The Lady Wildcats overcame a slow start to defeat South Panola to improve to 8-2 on the season. McGheyla Patton led South Panola (6-4) with 11 points. Maklya Barksdale followed nine. Bailey Ware and Kamyiah Griffin poured in six points each.

Kiersten Clark and Eden Jenkins added two points while Jada Wilson finished with one point.

South Panola visits Center Hill Friday, Dec. 18, before taking off for Christmas break and will return to the court Jan. 2 when they host Germantown at noon to start district play.

The Tigers will entertain No.1 ranked Starkville Jan. 5.