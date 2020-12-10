Deborah Legeune Ferguson, 67, passed away in an auto accident on Dec. 9, 2020, along with her husband, Owen Taylor Jr. both of Brandon. Deborah and her husband were the owners of AgFax Media in Brandon.

She is survived by 2 children, Araron Taylor of New Orleans, LA., and Sarah Condon of Houston, TX.

A full obituary will be provided by Wells Funeral Home when available.