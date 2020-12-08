Panola man among 6 charged in Oxford murder

By Justin Vicory

Mississippi Clarion Ledger

The Oxford Police Department has arrested six individuals in connection with the death of a Grenada man.

Police said Frank James Davis Jr., 22, was shot multiple times in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way in Oxford the night of Nov. 30.

Markel Alexander Gleaton, 22, of Pope, and Richard Bernard McGee, 30, of Oxford, each face charges of capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They are being held without bond.

Antonious Quintez, 21, of Charleston, and a 17-year-old juvenile each face charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The two are being held on a $100,000 bond.

Jacob Emend Woods, 18, of Oxford, and Ajalon Jeffery Reed, 22, of Holcomb, each face charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and are being held on a $25,000 bond.

The six men were arrested between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7, according to a statement from the department officials.

Police say the investigation remains active. They released no further details.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Oxford police at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799. Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.