SP wins pair against in-county rival NP

Keithron Jones (13) shoots as teammate Lamorrious Walls (32) looks on during South Panola’s 55-53 overtime victory over North Panola Thursday, Nov 19. (Glennie Pou)

Any time North Panola and South Panola meet on the basketball court anything can happen. The two cross-county friendly rivals hooked up Thursday night in Batesville for yet another instant classic as the Tigers slipped past the Cougars 55-53 in overtime.

North Panola (1-2) clawed their way back from a 42-36 deficit after three quarters to send the game into overtime at 51-51 on a pair of Tony Davis free throws with nine seconds remaining in regulation.

Tyler Lee scored the Tigers only two field goals early in the overtime period as North Panola went cold from the field by missing all six of their shots. Davis, who ended the game with 17 points, sank two free throws at the 2:09 mark.

The remainder of overtime was filled with turnovers and missed shots as South Panola had a chance to ice the game with 11 seconds left but missed two free throws. North Panola worked the ball down the court and took a potential game-winner three point shot that missed the mark.

Keithron Jones paced South Panola( 2-2) with 12 points while J’tavion Hicks followed with 11 and Lee ten points. Keontrae Ellis chipped in with six while Jaterrion Dorris added five. Jayden Smith, Treshawn Wright ,Marquarious Pryor and Ashton Parham all registered two points.

South Panola’s Kierston Clark(14) drives past North Panola defender D’Mya Williams (4) in the Lady Tigers 59-36 win Thursday in Batesville. (Glennie Pou)

Girls Game

SP 59

NP 36

The Tigers made it a sweep as the Lady Tigers turned a 28-19 lead at halftime into a blowout in the second half to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Bailey Ware knocked down four three-pointers in route to a game-hgh 18 points to pace the Tigers in scoring. Kamiya Griffin followed with 13 points while Chrystal Mayes added 12.

Kierston Clark provided six with McGheyla Patton and Jada Wilson contributing with five and two points.

Aniya Taylor paced the Lady Cougars (0-2) with 12 points. Jy’Keria Black added seven, Alyanna Webb garnered six, Denijah Thomas provided five, D’mya Williams registered three with Shaniya Brown and Tyrah Jones rounding out the scoring with one point each.

South Panola boys Junior Varsity were victorious 37 -29.

Both teams return to the hardwood Dec. 1 as North Panola hosts Lafayette County beginning at 6 p.m., while South Panola travels to Center Hill for four games starting at 4 p.m.