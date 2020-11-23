November 24, 2020

New Location Announced for Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair

By Rebecca Alexander

Published 8:42 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

Fast & Affordable Cellphone Repair and More LLC employees have moved to a new location. They are now located at 263 Hwy. 6, next to Mary’s Furniture World in the First Security Bank shopping center. Pictured are (from left) owner Demitrek Hurt, Cortez Campbell, Cortavious Campbell, Donald Twilley, and Jonathan McMurry. 

