Green Wave splits with Bayou; hosting Holiday Shootout tourney Monday

North Delta returned to the basketball hardwood Thursday as they hosted Bayou Academy in a four-game set with each team winning two games.

The Green Wave Junior High boys slipped past the Colts 32-27 thanks in part to Grayson Alford’s 27 points. Matt Johnson added three points while Alex Jackson finished with one bucket. The North Delta varsity girls meanwhile improved to 8-3 on the season with a 69-29 victory.

Ally Alford led the way 35 points and 12 steals. Shelby Boone added 11 points,three assists, four rebounds and four steals. Libby Miller chipped in with six points while Sophie Williams supplied five points and four rebounds.

Eliza Morris pulled down seven rebounds to go along with two points while Sadie Gray added two points and six boards. Isabella Morrow garnered six steals and two points while Sydney Talley,Ellie Gray and Autumn Boone finished with two points each.

The North Delta varsity boys came out on the short end of their season-opener with a 82-37 loss. Ryan Gibson and Drake Barton had 11 points each while Grayson Alford garnered six points. Curt Dungan and Matt Johnson followed with four and three points while Nolan Long rounded out the scoring with two points.

Bayou earned the split as the junior high girls edged North Delta 21-16.Autumn Boone paced the Lady Wave with six points with Emily Wells providing four points. Cadie Coker, Jada Bryant and Ann Kristopher Wolfe all garnered two points each.

North Delta was scheduled to host the Holiday Shootout tournament Monday and Tuesday with the varsity boys tipping off at 3:45 p.m. Monday against Central Hinds while the girls were to follow against Independence. The North Panola girls take on Potts Camp at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Lady Wave closing out the tournament against West Union at 6:15 p.m.

Results from the Holiday Shootout will be posted on The Panolian’s website. Because of an early Thanksgiving press time, those game results could not be included in this edition.