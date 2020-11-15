Bobbie Jean Wimberly Rodgers, 78

Bobbie Jean Wimberly Rodgers, age 78, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, at Oxford Health and Rehabilitation.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday , Nov. 17, at Marks Cemetery in Marks.

Bobbie was born May 26, 1942 in Lambert, to the late Ralph Wimberly, Sr. and Pauline White Wimberly. She was a member of Locke Station Baptist Church and always enjoyed reading.

Bobbie was a retired date processing clerk for Citizens Bank in Marks.

She leaves behind her son, Shea Rodgers (Michelle) of Marks; sister, Jackie Purdy of Pascagoula; and seven grandchildren, Chris Rodgers, John David Rodgers, Jordan Campbell, Johnathan Campbell, Taylor Rotenberry, Turner Rotenberry, and Cole Rotenberry.

Along with her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Rodgers; sister, Brenda Brown and her brother, Ralph Wimberly, Jr.