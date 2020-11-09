November 9, 2020

Barbara Onskt McCarley,  89

Published 11:18 am Monday, November 9, 2020

Barbara Onskt McCarley,  89, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home in Batesville.

Ms. McCarley was the widow of the late Harold Bell McCarley, Sr.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time and will be announced they have been finalized by her family. Wells Funeral Home will post the arrangements.

 

