Fresh coffee and scripture needed each morning

By Jan Penton-Miller

Community Columnist

The mist hangs low hugging the landscape on this chilly October morning. I awakened early, and rolled over snuggling deeper under the covers with the thought of catching a few more winks. But the anticipation of the busy day ahead along with my mental list of things to do made that more and more unlikely as I lay in the still, dark house.

When slumber eluded me I rolled out and padded across the floor with coffee on my mind. That dark, rich, steaming brew soon filled my nostrils, and I stopped unloading the dishwasher in midstream to enjoy the first delicious sip of morning. In my mind coffee is synonymous with mornings and new beginnings.

As I clean out the coffee grounds and put the pot back in order I notice the discarded dregs from this brewing. They will soon be out with the trash and forgotten, but tomorrow a nice fresh pot will be filling the house with promise.

Coffee is something that I would never purposely pass by on any morning. It’s just a given that I start my day with a nice fresh cup or two. I would never count on the old dregs from yesterday’s coffee to fill my cup. They were absolutely delicious for yesterday, but today I need a fresh pot.

This reminds me of the way I usually start my day quietly contemplating what I read in my Bible. It’s a special time and gets my day off to a wonderful start, but I have gotten a little of my normal routine the past few days. I would like to think that I am naturally good and kind and think the right thoughts, but I need to spend time with the Lord every morning much more than I need my coffee.

In these times of turmoil and uncertainty, especially, I need that place of solace and comfort. When I listen to that still small voice and make my quiet time a priority the words leap from the page and into my heart. It’s amazing that the answers I’m looking for can always be found there.

The reason that I am happy to talk or write about God is not from some sort of reasoning that it’s my job to sway people into my way of thinking, but I know what a difference knowing the one true God has made in my life. It’s not some sort of fire insurance to keep me from paying for my sins and failures; it’s so much more.

When I’m having a rough time with something and feeling stressed I only have to quiet myself long enough to reach for my copy of God’s word and soon the cares of the world seem to melt away. I’m reminded of the lyrics to a beloved old hymn, turn your eyes upon Jesus, look full in His wonderful face and the things of earth will grow strangely dim in the light of His glory and grace.

Write to Jan Penton-Miller at jpentonauthor@gmail.com.