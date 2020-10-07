Barbara Nell Aldison Dykes, 78
Barbara Nell Aldison Dykes, 78, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the North Mississippi Regional Medical Center in Tupelo.
Graveside service will be 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Sardis, with the family receiving friends at the cemetery prior to the service at 8:30 a.m.
Nell was born July 4, 1942 in Oxford to the late James Tommy and Decie Blanche Parrish Aldison. She was a homemaker and member of Hollywood Baptist Church in Sledge.
Nell’s memory will be cherished by her husband, William Dykes of Sledge; a brother, John D. Aldison of Sledge; and two grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her son, Nelson Warr.
Dr. Deck Stone, 90
