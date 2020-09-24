Sen. Hyde-Smith Visits Panola Medical

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith spent more than an hour at Panola Medical Center in Batesville Saturday morning participating in a roundtable discussion with local healthcare providers. The Senator applauded the nurses and administrators who have kept Panola Medical operating under the pressures of COVID-19 this year and pledged to continue her support in Congress for the funding and support of rural hospitals of Mississippi. Taking part in the discussion were (front, from left) Justin Pope, Nurse Practitioner Timmy McCoy, ER nurse Genessa Egerson, (back) hospital COO Chris Ware, Sen. Hyde-Smith, and ER nurse Rachel McCoy.