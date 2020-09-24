Mildred Elizabeth Mabry, 72

Mildred Elizabeth “Liz” Mabry, 72, of Batesville, departed this life on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. She was born in Sumner on Dec. 11, 1947, to Earnest L and Mildred Flowers Howell.

She attended Memphis State University and during her working years she was a business owner in the used car industry. Mildred was noted as being a “good cook”, loved to play games on the iPad, enjoyed unsolved mysteries and murder stories, loved gardening, and flowers. Her favorite flower was elephant ears. She loved her family especially the grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Sammy, Arthur, and Haywood Howell; sisters, Eloise Jenkins and Martha Briscoe; and great granddaughter, Julianna Mabry.

She is survived by her son, Justin Mabry, and wife Racheal, of Proctor; daughter, Michelle Burke, and husband, Richard, of Batesville; sister, Linda Howell Wilkes and husband, Bruce, of Courtland; grandchildren, Jordan, Jennifer, and husband, James, Jessica, and husband, Justin, Justin, Jr., Robert, and wife, Breanna, Dalton, and Courtney; great grandchildren, Kaydence, Karmon, Makenzie, Kayne, Keylee, Zoey, Suzanna, Abigail, and Caigen. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Doty Southside Funeral Chapel, 2180 Batesville Blvd. Southside, and Bro. David “Doc” Spurlin officiated. Doty Southside Funeral Service was in charge of arrangements.

Interment was at the Memphis National Cemetery in Memphis , and Bruce Wilkes officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Robert Mabry, Dalton Mabry, Quincy Cook, Lee Wood, James Thompson, Justin Gardner, and Justin C. Mabry, Jr.