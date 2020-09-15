North Panola to play Tupelo Friday Night
North Panola will play Tupelo on Friday in Tupelo in a schedule change. Tupelo had been scheduled to play Grenada from that game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. This is the first meeting of these two teams.
Ruleville opted out of the schedule a few weeks ago which meant North Panola had an open date. Tupelo was looking to replace the Grenada game. North Panola beat Calhoun City last week 34-20.
Tupelo’s record this season is 0-2, losing to Nashoba Central and West Point.
