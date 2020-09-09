Thomas B. Jones, 48

Thomas B. Jones, age 48, passed away in a motorcycle accident in DeSoto County on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Thomas was born October 17, 1971 in Rome, NY. Thomas proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he obtained the rank of 2nd Lieutenant. He was a graduate of the West Point Military Academy in New York. Thomas worked as the distribution manager for Sephora.

Thomas leaves behind his most precious gifts, his 2 daughters, Taylor Sharp (Blake) of Batesville, and Sydney Jones of Hernando. He is also survived by one sister, Amanda Jones of St. Petersburg, FL.; one brother, James Jones of Silverdale, WA.; his mother Virginia Jones (Daniel) of Quitman, TX., and one precious grandson, Hayes Sharp.

The family will hold a memorial service for Thomas. The date and time will be announced by Wells Funeral Home once finalized by the family.