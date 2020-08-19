Knights of Columbus New Officers
Knights of Columbus New Officers
Knights of Columbus Council #13502 recently elected new officers who will serve until mid-2021. Pictured are (from left) Pascual Cruz, treasurer; Dr. William C. Haire, 1st year trustee; Mike Tabbert, chancellor; Steve Cebuhar, financial secretary; Fr. Pradeep Kumar Thirumalareddy, chaplain; Gary Malatesta, Grand Knight; Donald Chastain, 3rd year trustee; Morris Anderson, 2nd year trustee; Chris Traicoff, advocate; and Daniel K. Brennfleck, recorder. (Contributed)
You Might Like
York Surprised With Party For 80th Birthday
(From left) Jackie Chapman, Bobby York, and David Tarver enjoying another tall tale last week at Bread & Butter Bistro... read more