Memphis man arrested in connection with rap concert shootings

A Memphis man was arrested there Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths of two people at a rap concert outside Como in Panola County a couple of weekends ago.

Sheldon Gibbs was arrested by the United States Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, along with the Memphis Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

Gibbs will be extradited to Panola County.

Memphis rapper Big Boogie was performing at L.P.’s Ballpark when gunfire erupted, injuring several and killing L.V. Wilbourn and Jasmine Bradshaw.

There were multiple other injuries, including some sustained by concert goers run over by vehicles as people rushed to leave the scene. Aggravated assault charges may also be filed in the future, authorities said.

Panola Sheriff’s Office investigators expect to develop more suspects as information about the chaotic scene continues to be gathered. PCSO has asked that anyone with information about the identity of other people who fired weapons at the concert call the department at 662-563-6230, or call 1-888-8CRIMES to make a report.

Among Big Boogie’s most well-known songs are Mental Healing, Baby Don’t Move, Truth Be Told, and Gotcha Love.

Big Boogie records for the CMG (Collective Music Group) label started by fellow Memphis entertainer Yo Gotti.

Several videos reportedly shot on cell phones at the scene have been posted on social media and news sites. In those, dozens of shots can be heard. Investigators later recovered several different types of shell casings and took statements from witnesses who said there were multiple shooters.