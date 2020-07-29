Josephine Olson Christie, 96, of Severna Park, Md., and formerly of Sardis, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She was born to the late Jessie and Willie Olson of Pleasant Grove, on March 15, 1924. She was valedictorian of her Class of 1942 at Pleasant Grove High School.

She leaves a son, Gary Christie; two grandchildren, Andrew and Sophia; and two great- grandchildren, Bentley and Clementine; and her niece, Sherron.

Please send memorials to the local humane shelter of your choosing.