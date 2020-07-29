Jerry Thomas Jennings, 69, of Strayhorn, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – DeSoto in Southaven.

Jerry was born on January 3, 1951 in Marks, to the late Evelyn Marie Dalden Jennings and V.J. Jennings. He proudly served in the United States Navy where he was stationed in Europe. He was a man of many talents, but his greatest accomplishment was his family, whom he loved dearly.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 26 years, Chi Jennings of Strayhorn; two sons, Jason Jennings of Oxford, and Jon Jennings of Strayhorn; three sisters, Sherry Biffle of Charleston, Patricia Dover of Pleasant Grove, and Charlotte Sue McCarty of Lafayette, LA; and one brother, Matt Vernon Jennings of Batesville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private graveside service was held on Tuesday, July 28, at 10 a.m. in Marks Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.