Vadie Hawkins, 98, passed away early Monday morning, July 20, 2020, at Providence Assisted Living.

A graveside service will be held. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. Dr. Johnny Spencer and Rev. Terrell McGregor will be officiating. Wells Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Vadie was born on August 4, 1921, to the late Will Chrestman and Rena Foster Chrestman in Batesville. She married the love of her life, Thomas Noble Hawkins, at a young age and together they had one child. During her lifetime, Vadie worked for Panola Mills for over 40 years. When she retired, you would find her out in the yard tending to her flowers or in the garden. She loved and cared for her family above all. Vadie was also a member of Tocowa Baptist Church. Her sweet and kind spirit will be dearly missed by her family and her community.

Those left behind to remember her legacy include her daughter, Janie Snider (Jimmy), of Batesville; two grandchildren, Kathy Gaines (Kenny) and Terry Snider (Beth) both of Batesville; three great grandchildren, Emily Tidwell (Dustin), Erin Snider, and Cody Gaines; and one precious great-great grandson, Harper Carson; and a niece that she raised as her own, Shirley Bennett; and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Noble Hawkins; five brothers, and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.