‘Direct reality is not good’ says SEC commissioner about 2020 football

Information from the News Mississippi website posted today:

With several key moves by individual conferences in recent days, the ground underneath the 2020 college football season has begun to shake.

Following the Ivy League’s decision to push fall sports to the spring, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 have both announced that they will eliminate non-conference games for the upcoming season. While the SEC hasn’t followed suit or announced a plan of their own, it seems like that’s where things are headed.

Link to full News Mississippi article is here