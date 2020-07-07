Small business matching marketing grant

Small businesses could be eligible to receive complimentary advertising space during this uncertain time.

Batesville Newsmedia, LLC, owner of The Panolian and Batesville and Beyond Magazine, is launching a matching marketing grant program supporting recovery advertising for eligible small businesses in Panola County.

Businesses can fill out a grant form to apply for the marketing matching program by sending an email to publisher@panolian.com. Applicants should include their business name, contact name and phone number as well as how Covid-19 has affected their business, and the advertising match request amount.

Applicants will be notified if they are eligible for the matching program. At that time, the Batesville Newsmedia staff will contact the business with information on shopping resources for their business category and will work with the recipient to develop a strategy to best use the matching advertising in The Batesville Eagle, Batesville and Beyond Magazine or online.

Applicants’ marketing will be matched dollar-for-dollar with paid investments. For example, if a small business requests a $400 matching program, the business would buy $400 in advertising, and The Panolian would add $400 for free space or online ad impressions.

Match applications must be submitted by July 31, and awarded advertising space must be used by Sept. 31. Matching ad space does not apply toward current contract commitments and does not carry cash value.

“For 156 years, The Panolian has been an anchor in this community and is the recognized source for local news and information,” Publisher Rebecca Alexander said. “I believe this grant will provide local businesses with an easy path to communicate with customers during this reopening stage. The Panolian readers are responsive and dedicated to supporting businesses in Batesville, Sardis, Como, Courtland and Panola County. Subscribers want to hear directly from local businesses. As your business makes plans for the coming months, we invite you to apply for this matching program to extend your marketing reach as broad as possible.”

The grant program provides all recipients with the option of advertising locally in The Panolian, Batesville and Beyond Magazine or the The Panolian website.