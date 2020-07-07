Recovering friend sends message to be careful

Mt. Olivet News

Thank you, dear readers, for missing me last week. Because I am staying home so much, I hardly get the news unless you call.

Today, as I write this column on July 6, would have been my 58th wedding anniversary. George Thomas Traywick and I were married at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church by Bro. Ed Wilson.

There was no air conditioning in the building in 1962.

I insisted that Bro. Ed wear the usual minister’s robe. Peggy Thompson Grogan was my maid of honor and my something borrowed was her wedding dress.

It had to be one of the hottest July days, but we were used to the heat.

Even though George passed away in 1990, I still celebrate the day each year. We enjoyed every bit of the 30 years we were together. I admitted to him later that I fell in love with his horses before I fell in love with him!

The whole community has been so concerned about Cody Gaines. He had just taken a new position with the USDA in the Soil and Water Conservation District office when he became ill. As of this writing he was still at the Oxford Hospital.

Cody lives in the Shady Grove community with his parents, Kenny and Kathy Gaines.

A former classmate of mine, and her husband, are recovering slowly from the coronavirus. She was hospitalized with pneumonia. She shared with me the seriousness of the virus. She is very, very weak and was able to get around only with a walker.

Her advice to people is that you cannot be too careful. Just because they have opened up restaurants and other businesses does not mean that the virus is gone. Things may never be the same, she told me tearfully.

Another classmate, R.D. McMinn, has passed away from a very lengthy illness (not coronavirus). When our class met every six months for our mini-reunions we voted his as our official chaplain.

A former student, Michael Dixon, called me last week to see how I was doing. It made me so happy to know that my former students remember me.

I ran across this prayer written by Joseph Bayly in his book “Psalms of my Life.” I think it is very fitting for today:

I cry tears to you Lord,

Tears because I cannot speak

Words are lost

Among my fears

Pain

Sorrows

Losses

Hurts

But, tears you understand

My wordless prayer,

You hear

Lord, wipe away my tears

All tears

Not in distant days,

But now

I’m waiting to hear something interesting from you. Call me with family history or traditions you want to share with readers. Home phone is 662-563-1742. Cell phone and text is 901-828-8824.