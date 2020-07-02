Panola County has another new high of COVID-19 cases
Panola County has registered 25 new cases of coronavirus in the daily update from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The numbers reflected reported positive tests from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. There were 16 new cases from Monday to Tuesday.
Statewide, there are 870 new cases today and 10 new deaths.
As of July 1 at 6 p.m., Mississippi has a running total of 28,770 and 1,092 deaths. Using reports from hospitals and clinics, state health officials estimate that 19,388 people have contacted the virus and recovered from their illness since the data was first collected on March 11.
The data indicates that 602 patients were hospitalized in Mississippi on July 1.
Here are the county-by-county breakdowns of reported cases. Visit the MSDH website here for more information, including trends and charts relating to COVID-19.
Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|280
|18
|44
|10
|Alcorn
|60
|1
|1
|0
|Amite
|84
|2
|12
|2
|Attala
|355
|23
|89
|19
|Benton
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|298
|13
|28
|4
|Calhoun
|124
|4
|23
|4
|Carroll
|161
|11
|45
|9
|Chickasaw
|264
|18
|36
|11
|Choctaw
|72
|4
|0
|0
|Claiborne
|239
|10
|43
|8
|Clarke
|204
|24
|19
|9
|Clay
|244
|10
|0
|0
|Coahoma
|190
|6
|0
|0
|Copiah
|580
|16
|29
|3
|Covington
|317
|5
|1
|0
|Desoto
|1442
|16
|18
|5
|Forrest
|829
|42
|95
|29
|Franklin
|39
|2
|3
|1
|George
|75
|3
|1
|0
|Greene
|96
|8
|34
|5
|Grenada
|396
|5
|21
|2
|Hancock
|123
|13
|8
|4
|Harrison
|794
|10
|58
|4
|Hinds
|2247
|39
|133
|14
|Holmes
|536
|41
|98
|20
|Humphreys
|130
|9
|18
|6
|Issaquena
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|130
|8
|34
|7
|Jackson
|557
|16
|44
|5
|Jasper
|251
|6
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|96
|3
|0
|0
|Jefferson Davis
|107
|4
|3
|1
|Jones
|1091
|49
|151
|32
|Kemper
|176
|14
|38
|9
|Lafayette
|368
|4
|42
|1
|Lamar
|431
|7
|3
|2
|Lauderdale
|894
|79
|201
|51
|Lawrence
|162
|1
|0
|0
|Leake
|565
|19
|3
|0
|Lee
|518
|16
|61
|10
|Leflore
|474
|49
|168
|34
|Lincoln
|437
|34
|111
|26
|Lowndes
|459
|12
|21
|6
|Madison
|1242
|34
|134
|18
|Marion
|263
|11
|15
|2
|Marshall
|212
|3
|5
|0
|Monroe
|375
|29
|95
|24
|Montgomery
|124
|2
|0
|0
|Neshoba
|970
|70
|90
|27
|Newton
|332
|9
|5
|0
|Noxubee
|247
|8
|15
|3
|Oktibbeha
|516
|25
|112
|18
|Panola
|295
|6
|2
|1
|Pearl River
|245
|32
|47
|12
|Perry
|63
|4
|0
|0
|Pike
|393
|12
|31
|6
|Pontotoc
|261
|6
|3
|1
|Prentiss
|100
|3
|24
|3
|Quitman
|69
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|860
|12
|27
|0
|Scott
|757
|15
|13
|2
|Sharkey
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Simpson
|271
|3
|2
|0
|Smith
|211
|11
|52
|8
|Stone
|54
|1
|0
|0
|Sunflower
|321
|6
|0
|0
|Tallahatchie
|115
|3
|3
|1
|Tate
|264
|8
|26
|5
|Tippah
|127
|11
|0
|0
|Tishomingo
|73
|1
|2
|0
|Tunica
|90
|3
|12
|2
|Union
|181
|9
|20
|8
|Walthall
|179
|4
|0
|0
|Warren
|463
|17
|39
|9
|Washington
|512
|9
|8
|1
|Wayne
|522
|12
|26
|2
|Webster
|126
|10
|52
|9
|Wilkinson
|92
|9
|5
|2
|Winston
|244
|6
|29
|3
|Yalobusha
|166
|7
|35
|7
|Yazoo
|478
|6
|19
|2
|Total
|28,770
|1,092
|2,686
|529
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.
Case Classifications
Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.
|Confirmed
|Probable
|Total
|Cases
|28,573
|197
|28,770
|Deaths
|1,074
|18
|1,092
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
