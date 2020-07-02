Panola County has another new high of COVID-19 cases

Panola County has registered 25 new cases of coronavirus in the daily update from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The numbers reflected reported positive tests from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon. There were 16 new cases from Monday to Tuesday.

Statewide, there are 870 new cases today and 10 new deaths.

As of July 1 at 6 p.m., Mississippi has a running total of 28,770 and 1,092 deaths. Using reports from hospitals and clinics, state health officials estimate that 19,388 people have contacted the virus and recovered from their illness since the data was first collected on March 11.

The data indicates that 602 patients were hospitalized in Mississippi on July 1.

Here are the county-by-county breakdowns of reported cases. Visit the MSDH website here for more information, including trends and charts relating to COVID-19.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 280 18 44 10 Alcorn 60 1 1 0 Amite 84 2 12 2 Attala 355 23 89 19 Benton 27 0 1 0 Bolivar 298 13 28 4 Calhoun 124 4 23 4 Carroll 161 11 45 9 Chickasaw 264 18 36 11 Choctaw 72 4 0 0 Claiborne 239 10 43 8 Clarke 204 24 19 9 Clay 244 10 0 0 Coahoma 190 6 0 0 Copiah 580 16 29 3 Covington 317 5 1 0 Desoto 1442 16 18 5 Forrest 829 42 95 29 Franklin 39 2 3 1 George 75 3 1 0 Greene 96 8 34 5 Grenada 396 5 21 2 Hancock 123 13 8 4 Harrison 794 10 58 4 Hinds 2247 39 133 14 Holmes 536 41 98 20 Humphreys 130 9 18 6 Issaquena 8 1 0 0 Itawamba 130 8 34 7 Jackson 557 16 44 5 Jasper 251 6 0 0 Jefferson 96 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 107 4 3 1 Jones 1091 49 151 32 Kemper 176 14 38 9 Lafayette 368 4 42 1 Lamar 431 7 3 2 Lauderdale 894 79 201 51 Lawrence 162 1 0 0 Leake 565 19 3 0 Lee 518 16 61 10 Leflore 474 49 168 34 Lincoln 437 34 111 26 Lowndes 459 12 21 6 Madison 1242 34 134 18 Marion 263 11 15 2 Marshall 212 3 5 0 Monroe 375 29 95 24 Montgomery 124 2 0 0 Neshoba 970 70 90 27 Newton 332 9 5 0 Noxubee 247 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 516 25 112 18 Panola 295 6 2 1 Pearl River 245 32 47 12 Perry 63 4 0 0 Pike 393 12 31 6 Pontotoc 261 6 3 1 Prentiss 100 3 24 3 Quitman 69 0 0 0 Rankin 860 12 27 0 Scott 757 15 13 2 Sharkey 27 0 0 0 Simpson 271 3 2 0 Smith 211 11 52 8 Stone 54 1 0 0 Sunflower 321 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 115 3 3 1 Tate 264 8 26 5 Tippah 127 11 0 0 Tishomingo 73 1 2 0 Tunica 90 3 12 2 Union 181 9 20 8 Walthall 179 4 0 0 Warren 463 17 39 9 Washington 512 9 8 1 Wayne 522 12 26 2 Webster 126 10 52 9 Wilkinson 92 9 5 2 Winston 244 6 29 3 Yalobusha 166 7 35 7 Yazoo 478 6 19 2 Total 28,770 1,092 2,686 529

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.

Case Classifications

Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.

Confirmed Probable Total Cases 28,573 197 28,770 Deaths 1,074 18 1,092

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.