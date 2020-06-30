MHSAA weighing all options for high school sports
South Panola High School football coach Ricky Woods watches his quarterback go through drills at a recent practice. The MHSAA met today to discuss the future of high school sports in the state. (Photo by Glennie Pou)
The Mississippi High School Activities Association’s executive committee met on Tuesday to discuss several items, including eligibility issues as well as possible scenarios for how the upcoming year might look due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
Jake Thompson, sports reporter at our sister newspaper in Oxford has the complete article posted here.
