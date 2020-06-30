Gladys Robin “Robbie” Self, 62
Gladys Robin “Robbie” Self, 62, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at her son’s home in Greenwood Springs.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
