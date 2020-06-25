17 new cases in Panola, state up 1,092 in past day

The State Dept. of Health is reporting 1,092 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, and 5 deaths. Data was collected from Tuesday at 6 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 p.m. A total of 1,016 deaths in the state have now been attributed to the coronavirus from the 24,516 cases.

Officials say a combination of increased daily testing with less social distancing in the general population has caused the uptick in positive cases during the past week.

In Panola County, there have been 17 new cases recorded in the last day (total of 221), with no deaths. Five of the 221 patients that tested positive in the county have died from complications of the virus since the state began keeping the numbers on March 11.

The state is reporting one new case in a local long term care facility. Previously the county had one reported case, and that patient was one of the fatalities.

Lafayette County has 14 new cases for a total of 303 with four deaths.

Tate County has a total of 221 (up 10 from Wednesday) cases and five deaths; Quitman has 56 cases (up seven) and no deaths; Yalobusha has recorded 136 cases (up five) and seven deaths; and Tallahatchie has had 72 cases (seven more than Wednesday) with one fatality.

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 242 18 43 10 Alcorn 47 1 1 0 Amite 81 2 12 2 Attala 341 23 89 19 Benton 25 0 1 0 Bolivar 233 13 24 4 Calhoun 108 4 23 4 Carroll 141 11 45 9 Chickasaw 217 18 36 11 Choctaw 68 3 0 0 Claiborne 200 10 43 8 Clarke 193 22 19 9 Clay 229 7 0 0 Coahoma 175 6 0 0 Copiah 528 12 29 3 Covington 253 5 1 0 Desoto 1091 15 18 4 Forrest 759 42 95 29 Franklin 32 2 3 1 George 60 3 1 0 Greene 75 5 30 3 Grenada 252 4 17 2 Hancock 112 13 8 4 Harrison 562 7 15 2 Hinds 1772 34 92 13 Holmes 501 39 98 19 Humphreys 107 9 18 6 Issaquena 2 0 0 0 Itawamba 112 8 34 7 Jackson 458 16 44 5 Jasper 221 6 0 0 Jefferson 69 3 1 0 Jefferson Davis 94 3 3 1 Jones 994 48 144 31 Kemper 170 13 37 9 Lafayette 303 4 42 1 Lamar 369 7 3 2 Lauderdale 864 78 193 49 Lawrence 140 1 0 0 Leake 520 17 3 0 Lee 429 15 61 9 Leflore 439 48 168 33 Lincoln 411 32 110 25 Lowndes 412 10 19 6 Madison 1082 31 120 16 Marion 215 10 15 2 Marshall 160 3 4 0 Monroe 328 28 94 24 Montgomery 110 2 0 0 Neshoba 922 63 77 25 Newton 325 8 4 0 Noxubee 234 7 15 3 Oktibbeha 448 21 110 16 Panola 221 5 2 1 Pearl River 232 32 47 12 Perry 56 4 0 0 Pike 321 11 21 6 Pontotoc 175 3 3 1 Prentiss 85 3 24 3 Quitman 56 0 0 0 Rankin 682 12 22 0 Scott 721 14 13 2 Sharkey 20 0 0 0 Simpson 187 2 2 0 Smith 199 11 52 8 Stone 48 1 0 0 Sunflower 209 6 0 0 Tallahatchie 85 1 2 0 Tate 221 5 17 3 Tippah 115 11 0 0 Tishomingo 58 1 2 0 Tunica 81 3 12 2 Union 150 8 20 7 Walthall 163 3 0 0 Warren 371 16 39 9 Washington 369 9 7 1 Wayne 461 9 17 1 Webster 124 10 52 9 Wilkinson 87 9 5 2 Winston 217 4 12 1 Yalobusha 141 7 35 7 Yazoo 426 6 19 2 Total 24,516 1,016 2,487 503

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence.

Case Classifications

Mississippi investigates and reports both probable and confirmed cases and deaths according to the CSTE case definition.

Confirmed Probable Total Cases 24,358 158 24,516 Deaths 999 17 1,016

Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.