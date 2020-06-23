Connor garden spot in Eureka one of county’s best
Linda Connor has one of the most attractive gardens in Panola County, and says a successful garden requires hard work. Her tomatoes, corn, beans, and a variety of other vegetables get special care almost every day. Connor lives on Sherwood Drive in the Eureka community and welcomes any visitors who want to tour her beautiful garden. (Glennie Pou)
You Might Like
Boyce responds to unrest over Confederate statue relocation plan
The University of Mississippi community celebrated the IHL Board of Trustees’ vote to approve the relocation of a Confederate monument... read more