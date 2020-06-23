June 23, 2020

Connor garden spot in Eureka one of county’s best

By Jeremy Weldon

Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Linda Connor has one of the most attractive gardens in Panola County, and says a successful garden requires hard work. Her tomatoes, corn, beans, and a variety of other vegetables get special care almost every day. Connor lives on Sherwood Drive in the Eureka community and welcomes any visitors who want to tour her beautiful garden. (Glennie Pou)

