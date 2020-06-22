June 23, 2020

Panola County cases of COVID-19, deaths continue to rise

Published 2:34 pm Monday, June 22, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health has released updated numbers from the agency’s data collection effort of coronavirus infections across Mississippi, broken down by county.

Due to computer software problems, MSDH has not been able to provide updates since June 17. Today the state updated their reported numbers with cumulative figures, including the five days where no new data was given.

It was reported on June 16 (numbers through June 15) that Panola County cases of COVID-19 had been 146 with four deaths since the numbers were first kept on a daily basis in March.

Through June 21 at 6 p.m., Panola County now has 179 reported infections, with five resulting in fatalities. The 33 new infections in five days mean that citizens of Batesville and the surrounding towns that make up the county’s population have about 60 active cases of the coronavirus infection, assuming that people diagnosed more than two weeks ago have recovered from their illness.

In surrounding counties, Tate is reporting a total of 182 cases with two deaths, Quitman has recorded 49 cases and no deaths, Tallahatchie has had 64 cases and one death, Yalobusha has had 132 cases with seven deaths (all at the Water Valley nursing home), and Lafayette has seen 254 cases with four deaths (one in a long term care facility).

Listed below is a breakdown of positive cases with deaths for each county, and the number of infections in long term care facilities and those fatalities.

About 22,287 Mississippians have contracted the deadly virus and 978 have died from its complications, the state said Monday afternoon. Some 17,242 have recovered, according to state health officials.

 

Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 232 18 43 10
Alcorn 35 1 0 0
Amite 75 2 12 2
Attala 336 23 89 19
Benton 20 0 1 0
Bolivar 208 13 20 4
Calhoun 96 4 23 4
Carroll 133 11 45 9
Chickasaw 196 17 36 10
Choctaw 65 3 0 0
Claiborne 168 9 43 8
Clarke 182 21 19 9
Clay 210 6 0 0
Coahoma 161 6 0 0
Copiah 476 11 13 2
Covington 238 3 1 0
Desoto 912 14 18 4
Forrest 729 42 93 29
Franklin 30 2 3 1
George 53 2 1 0
Greene 70 5 31 3
Grenada 195 5 17 2
Hancock 103 13 8 4
Harrison 464 7 10 2
Hinds 1536 33 91 13
Holmes 489 37 98 18
Humphreys 93 9 18 6
Issaquena 0 0 0 0
Itawamba 109 8 34 7
Jackson 402 16 38 5
Jasper 212 6 0 0
Jefferson 63 2 1 0
Jefferson Davis 90 3 3 1
Jones 928 47 143 31
Kemper 168 13 37 9
Lafayette 254 4 41 1
Lamar 341 7 3 2
Lauderdale 847 77 185 48
Lawrence 129 1 0 0
Leake 503 16 3 0
Lee 374 14 54 7
Leflore 420 47 167 33
Lincoln 378 32 109 25
Lowndes 384 10 19 6
Madison 995 31 107 16
Marion 186 10 15 2
Marshall 142 3 4 0
Monroe 311 27 93 24
Montgomery 104 1 0 0
Neshoba 893 58 72 24
Newton 323 8 4 0
Noxubee 223 6 15 3
Oktibbeha 420 19 108 15
Panola 179 5 0 0
Pearl River 226 32 47 12
Perry 55 4 0 0
Pike 278 11 20 6
Pontotoc 128 3 3 1
Prentiss 78 3 24 3
Quitman 49 0 0 0
Rankin 611 12 19 0
Scott 700 14 13 2
Sharkey 13 0 0 0
Simpson 166 2 2 0
Smith 187 11 52 8
Stone 42 1 0 0
Sunflower 155 4 0 0
Tallahatchie 64 1 2 0
Tate 182 2 7 0
Tippah 106 11 0 0
Tishomingo 52 1 2 0
Tunica 76 3 12 2
Union 128 8 19 7
Walthall 133 2 0 0
Warren 331 14 39 8
Washington 302 9 7 1
Wayne 434 8 16 0
Webster 118 10 52 9
Wilkinson 85 9 5 2
Winston 178 2 4 0
Yalobusha 132 7 35 7
Yazoo 395 6 19 2
Total 22,287 978 2,387 488
