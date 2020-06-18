Ossie Fay Fowler White

Ossie Fay Fowler White, 91, passed away at Rock Haven Nursing Home in Nacogdoches, Tex., Monday evening, June 8, 2020. Mrs. White was the widow of the late James White.

Funeral services were held. Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at Eureka Private Cemetery near Courtland.

Fay was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Courtland to the late John Angelo and Nettie Hyland Fowler. She was a retired police officer.

Fay was a member of First Baptist Church in Nacogdoches. She had a special love for her family nieces, nephews, and her many friends.

She was one of the first female police officers in Memphis.

Fay loved her neighbors and community. When they were younger, she and James enjoyed participating in community outreach and donated time and funds to many organizations.

They sponsored and allowed a youth baseball team to practice on their property. Fay was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, the Home Demonstration Club, the Spinoff Club, younger older‘s church group, and Love ‘em Sunday school class.

Fay is survived by her nieces and nephews. Other than her parents and husband, Fay was preceded in death by four sisters, Irene Fowler Porter, Louise Fowler Lipe, Margaret Fowler Burns, and May Etta Fowler Brewer; eight brothers, her twin, Billy Wray Fowler, Roy Douglas (Doug) Fowler, John Coleman Fowler, James Robert “Bob” Fowler, Miles Bailey Fowler, Mitchell Angelo Fowler, Rupert Madison Fowler, and Harry Pratt Fowler.

The family requests memorial contributions be sent to Eureka Methodist Church, c/o J.C. Hubbard. 2625 Hubbard Road, Courtland, MS 38620. Please make checks payable to the Eureka Private Cemetery.