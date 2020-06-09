Northwest announces spring 2020 President’s List

Officials at Northwest Mississippi Community College have released the President’s List for the Spring 2020 semester.

The President’s List includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.75 or better average in a four-point system.

Included on the President’s List from Panola County are:

From Batesville: Anmol Malhotra , Erin Aldison, Camille Bermudez, Brianna Bridwell, Tammy Cornell, Whitman Correro , Jacob Davis, Hannah Gowen, Lora Grant, Holden Gurley, Mallory Haire, Sydney Hays, Virginia Helton, Sara Hollowell, Denzel Hoskins, Jase Howell, Hunter Hudson, Kayla Hulett, Countessmurron Jenkins, Alexandria Johnson, Keshuntee Langston, Jessica Lee, Rachel Linder, Brandyce Lloyd, Lucy Mccain, Samuel Mccurdy, Jerry Mitchell, Mabus Neal, Peyton Neal, Joannie Olson, Kalen Orey, Lauren Pierce, Morgan Pounders, Raylah Quarles, Brittney Rhodes, William Rushing, Carrington Sanford, Gabrielle Saralvarez, Joshua Saralvarez, Valerie Simmons, and Caitlin Stanford.

From Courtland: Ma’kayla Ales, Gehrig Griffin, Brayden Locke, Lori Pirtlem, and Zachary Ragon.

From Sardis: Lindsey Axthelm, Malyn Davis, Jacob Faught, Benton Kirkland, and Dianna Scruggs, Tavoris Tucker, and Taylor White.

From Como: Brian Cobb, Norcleesia Edwards, Mario Fenner, Tyler Ferguson, Jerkaylin Frost, Robert Lipscomb, Salvador Panduro, Nathan Reed, and Trevor Ricks.

From Pope: Karrah Hudson, Shelby Rowsey, and James Simmons.

From Crenshaw: Briana Hudspeth

Northwest offers the pre-requisites students need to prepare for a four-year degree at any of Mississippi’s colleges and universities. Northwest also offers more than 30 Career and Technical programs designed to teach students the practical skills needed for a wide variety of jobs in the workforce.

Registration for the Fall 2020 semester will continue in July through open registration, set for Wednesday, Aug.12, through Friday, Aug. 14.

Classes begin on Monday, August 17. The last day to register is Wednesday, August 19.