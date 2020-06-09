Citizens, law enforcement hold peaceful march together

Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps and Batesville Police Chief Jimmy McCloud helped lead Sunday afternoon march In a show of support for common concerns and a display of unity between citizens and local law enforcement. The march began at Patton Lane Park with a prayer and short statements, wound around the Downtown Square, and ended at the parking lot of the football field on the campus of South Panola High School. About 125 concerned citizens participated in the peaceful march. Many carried signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. A spokesperson for the march said in a social media post that the citizens were “attempting to have a peaceful protest in support of the unjust that has plagued our entire country. It’s not to create a problem where there isn’t one.” The event began with a prayer and citizens joining hands with bowed heads. Sheriff Shane Phelps said Monday he was especially impressed to see young children taking part in the march and involving themselves in community awareness

(Photos by Glennie Pou)