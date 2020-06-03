Ada Dugger, 94, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home in Batesville.

She was born Sept. 8, 1925 to Albert and Lydia Griffin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carl Dugger, her parents, and 11 siblings.

Graveside services were held at Concord M, B, Church cemetery in Batesville with Rev. Zannie Leland Jr. officiating. Cooley’s Mortuary had charge of the services.

Mrs. Dugger was an Elementary School teacher in Panola county for 42 years. She was an active member of Concord MB Church, (Pastor, Christopher Townsend, Sr.).

She is survived by three children, Carl Bernard Dugger, Elaine Dugger, and Etheldra Haynie, grandchildren, and great and great-great grandchildren.