Challenges of living with disorganized people

Today, I say thanks for your comments. I’ve communicated with several individuals. It’s awesome to get your feedback. Keep it up. Today we’ll be talking about “ Living or Working with a Disorganized Person”

Clutter Clashes can set the tone for relationships. It can spring up with most anyone, a spouse, child, teenager, roommate, co-worker, parent or yes, a boss. Living or working with the clutter/disorganization of a person can be more frustrating than trying to clean up your own clutter.

It’s an awful feeling to start a workday, come home at the end of the day , or visit someone; looking at someone else’s clutter. Your own productivity can literally be diminished. Watched the ” Hoarders” tv series lately? Yes, sometimes it gets that bad.

It may appear as a lack of consideration from the other person. No matter how many times you mention the “ mess” , nothing changes. What can you do about it? Can you motivate others to change their ways? How do you navigate a relationship with someone who has a different threshold for chaos? Before you go getting excited, keep these two realities in mind.

● You can’t motivate someone else to get organized. No, nagging doesn’t help. Just as with losing weight or quitting smoking, you’ll never succeed in motivating someone else to get organized. Change will only occur when they have an internal personal goal driving them. The secret is to tap into what the clutter is costing them. Ex: In your opinion, your spouse’s shop is totally disorganized. But wait, they know where everything is, but when it comes time to find a part, it can’t be found. Later after a replacement has been bought, ( an expensive part $ 300 or so) you find it under a pile of “stuff.” Your child has an assignment that can only be completed with access to the internet. You live in a rural area with poor connections. It’s due tomorrow. A bill arrives electronically. It’s due on the tenth. It is not flagged. The fifteenth rolls around and a late charge for $28 e-mail is received. Sound familiar?

. They may not be a visual person. Their chaos may serve as a psychological function, such as a need for control or abundance. That person may not think he is disorganized but just sees his organizational style as different.

Regardless of whether people don’t notice the mess, thrive on chaos, or have a different style , the bottom line is their “ Mess” drives you crazy. So, what do you do about it? You can:

● Let it go! Love the person despite the mess and pick up after them.

If the choice is to let it go you must strive to keep your sanity. Look at he piles. Create storage there. Place stray items in an individually labeled tote. Put up a screen. Throw a sheet over it temporarily when you are forced to be in the area.