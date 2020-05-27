O.B. McClinton Foundation announces scholarship awards

.

On Jan. 1, the O.B, McClinton Foundation embarked upon a new and life defining initiative. The Foundation established the O.B. McClinton Foundation Scholarship Fund. The initial pledge was to award two $1000 scholarships to two deserving North Mississippi high school seniors, to be awarded, May 2020. With much additional support from local organizations and benevolent individuals, the group was able to provide three scholarships to seniors.

The O.B. McClinton Foundation Board of Directors has announced the selection of the three recipients of this award. They are Jordan Buck, Faith Portis, and Amaris Howard – all seniors at North Mississippi high schools.

The selection committee evaluated applicants based on their academic record, financial need, letters of reference, leadership qualities, extracurricular activities, and personal accomplishments.

The top recipient, Jordan Buck, is a graduating senior at North Panola High School. She is 2020 class Valedictorian and ranks number one in her class of 75 students. Buck has a GPA of 4.0, and is active in many school clubs and is a dedicated community volunteer. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the Beta and Mu Theta Club. In addition, she is 2020 secretary of the senior class and vice-president of G.I.R.L.S, (Growing in Real Life Situations.)

She has also served as a Page for the Mississippi Senate. Buck was also a member of the North Panola Varsity Volleyball and Dance Teams.

Buck will enroll at Alcorn State University this fall and study Agribusiness and Management.

Faith Portis is an honor student at Southaven High School with a GPA of 3.9. Her senior teachers described her as an eager learner, dedicated, determined, and diligent. She was also described as a creative, sensitive, caring student with superior communication skills, who interacts with both teachers and students with integrity, introspection, and compassion.

Portis is a member of the Southhaven Marching Band where she has excelled on the french horn and performed in the top band. She has been accepted for fall enrollment at the University of Southern Mississippi and has chosen Media and Entertainment Arts (Film) as her major.

Her vision is to spread hope and promote imagination and creativity through media and entertainment.

Amaris Howard, is a graduating senior at North Panola High School. Against extreme odds, Amaris has not only survived physical and financial challenges, he has excelled. He has a GPA of 3.3 and is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, National Beta and Skill USA. Amaris, a Principal List Scholar, ranks well in his class. and holds the highest average in Algebra 1 and in Law and Public Safety, year 1 and 2.

He earned Student of the Month, ACT Work Keys- Bronze Level and first place in this year’s Black History Month essay contest. He is Student Government Vice-President, North Panola High School Theater Group sound man, a member of Social Activism and a Basketball Manager intern.

Howard is engaged in school and community athletics, he won first place male 5k run/walk. Recently, he received the Community Service Award for his volunteering with various civic groups and organizations in and around the town of Como.

Amaris has applied and has been accepted for fall enrollment at Northwest Mississippi Community College. His intent is to pursue a career in Criminal Justice, with a major focus on social and community activism.

“As director of the O.B. McClinton Foundation, I am gratified and honored to award three 2020-2021 O.B. McClinton Foundation Scholarships to this year’s recipients,” said Cloteal Fitzpatrick. “At a time of sadness, loss, and uncertainty, these graduating seniors offer us much needed hope and a promise of tomorrow.”