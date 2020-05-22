Panola students make Ole Miss Dean’s List

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll.

The following students from Panola County made the list:

From Batesville: Kaylan Aven, Lynesha Farmer, Alexandria Esther Gemeinhardt, Caroline Boyd Hodge, Tiffany Shawna King, Maci Cheyenne Kirkland, Russell Lewis, Caroline Elizabeth Parnell, Neil Sunil Patel, William Davis Powell, Raven Faith Ann Stuart, Meredith Grace Tidwell, and Darneciah Dashae Williams.

From Como: Devin Robert Demaree, Alandria Eppenger, and Anna Marie McMasters.

From Courtland: Marsia Alecia Flowers and Teylar Brooke Patton.

From Crenshaw: Deanna Lyvette Linzy.

From Sardis: Shamelda Wilbourn, Myaliyah Zhana Wright, and Connor Ruffin Dixon.

