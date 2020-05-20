Como Main Street Spruced Up

On May 11, members of the Como Community Club met with members from the DeSoto Civic Garden Club in downtown Como to refurbish the planter boxes as part of a city beautification project for the town. Currently, there are six planter boxes on Main Street that contain a dwarf Alberta spruce in the middle of each box. Surrounding at the base of the spruce were yellow Lantanas planted by club members. The DeSoto Civic Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Clubs of Mississippi, Inc., Hills and Delta District. Pictured are (top left, counter clockwise) DCGC member Lynda Pointer, CCC members Chris Griffin, Morgan Graff, Ann Davis, and Emilie Michael, DeSoto Civic Garden Club president. (Contributed)